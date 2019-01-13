Pollution levels bring on special air quality statement

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement.

Stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels in Fort Saskatchewan, Redwater, Sherwood Park, Lamont, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Namao and Elk Island National Park.

Environment Canada said in their alert that pollution continues to be trapped under an atmospheric inversion.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

The air quality is expected to stay poor until Monday afternoon (Jan.14), when winds are forecast to increase.