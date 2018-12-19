The Morinville RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man.

Hayden Wolfleg, also known as Hayden Lafleche, is wanted on multiple arrest warrants including forcible confinement and assault, being unlawfully in a house, breaking and entering, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is known to travel between Morinville and Alexander First Nation, but has also been seen in the Edmonton area. The 21-year-old is described as Indigenous, 5’8”, 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Wolfleg may be violent and are asking the public not to approach him. If anyone has information on his whereabouts they can contact the Morinville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.