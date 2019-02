The RCMP are trying to track down a stolen vehicle.

In late January, a 1997 GMC Sierra truck was stolen from a residence in Redwater.

Redwater RCMP Sgt. Ed Bourque reported the truck was stolen sometime between 8 p.m. on Saturday (Jan.26) and 3 a.m. on Sunday (Jan.27).

The vehicle has several after market upgrades and is unique in appearance. The white truck also has an Alberta licence plate, BVF 9267.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redwater RCMP.