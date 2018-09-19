Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP reported this week that they had a successful summer of taking criminals off the streets.
 
Between June 1 and August 31 the detachment’s newly formed traffic/crime reduction unit executed 40 arrest warrants on a number of individuals, including some prolific offenders.
 
The detachment reports that members used proactive enforcement, traffic initiatives and self-generated investigations to track the offenders down. Police said that the efforts led to 22 additional arrests that generated 30 criminal code charges ranging from property-related offences to failing to comply with conditions.
 
The new unit “provided a highly visible enforcement-led presence throughout the city of Fort Saskatchewan,” RCMP said in release. Police reviewed crime trends and used information provided by the city’s crime analyst as part of the enforcement effort.
 
Members of the specialized unit also helped out general duty members on about 29 calls for service.
 
“These investigations also resulted in the recovery of 11 separate stolen pieces of property being returned to their rightful owners,” RCMP said.

More Local News

Mock pipeline leak brings emergency crews to local chemical plant

Emergency crews were on scene at a Fort Saskatchewan chemical plant on Tuesday (Sept.18) after hearing reports of a pipeline leak.

Drivers get their first taste of snowy roads

A mix of flurries and freezing nights are causing problems for local drivers.

Strathcona County saddened over death of firefighter

The Strathcona County Fire Department recently lost one of their own.

Young falcon recovering after leaving the nest a little too soon

At least one of three young falcons who started life in Redwater in June will be sticking around Alberta this winter while the rest of the family heads south.

Ray McDonald Sport Centre reopens

The Ray McDonald Sports Center in Morinville is back in business.

Local receives first-hand filming experience

Julia Mackay from Fort Saskatchewan got to see the behind-the-scenes details of how movies are made.

Bruderheim council torn over franchise fees

The motion to get more information on FortisAlberta franchise fees had Bruderheim Town Council split down the middle.

City's debt management a hot topic

The City of Fort Saskatchewan's debt management was a topic of discussion at the recent Committee of the Whole meeting.

Farmer's market wraps up for the year

Thursday (Sept. 20) was the last day of the Fort Saskatchewan Farmer's Market for 2018.

Fort Saskatchewan takes back the night

In September 1997, a young farmer found a badly decomposed body dumped in his Strathcona County wheat field.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login