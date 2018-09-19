Fort Saskatchewan RCMP reported this week that they had a successful summer of taking criminals off the streets.
Between June 1 and August 31 the detachment’s newly formed traffic/crime reduction unit executed 40 arrest warrants on a number of individuals, including some prolific offenders.
The detachment reports that members used proactive enforcement, traffic initiatives and self-generated investigations to track the offenders down. Police said that the efforts led to 22 additional arrests that generated 30 criminal code charges ranging from property-related offences to failing to comply with conditions.
The new unit “provided a highly visible enforcement-led presence throughout the city of Fort Saskatchewan,” RCMP said in release. Police reviewed crime trends and used information provided by the city’s crime analyst as part of the enforcement effort.
Members of the specialized unit also helped out general duty members on about 29 calls for service.
“These investigations also resulted in the recovery of 11 separate stolen pieces of property being returned to their rightful owners,” RCMP said.