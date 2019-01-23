Police release name of man arrested north of Redwater

RCMP have more details around a break and enter on Christmas Eve.

On December 24 around 9:50 a.m., police responded to a break and enter north of Redwater.

When RCMP arrived, they found Neil Pendrak leaving in a semi truck, hauling a high boy trailer. The 44-year-old man was arrested when the truck broke down a few miles away from the scene.

Pendrak is facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while prohibited, breach of recognizance and a number of provincial offenses.