Police looking to reunite puppy with rightful owner

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the owner of a puppy found inside a stolen SUV.

St. Albert RCMP discovered the dog while responding to reports of several break and enters in the Grandin Road and Levasseur Road area at about 8:20 a.m. on Thursday. The puppy was inside a stolen Audi SUV that also contained other property police believe was stolen.

RCMP called in the dog services unit for help in the case. Police say the unit was able to track a suspect from the SUV to a number of backyards in the neighbourhood before eventually losing the trail. The suspect was not located.

Police have confirmed that the puppy does not belong to the owner of the SUV.

“It is unknown if the puppy belongs to the unknown suspect or if the puppy was stolen from a residence,” RCMP said in a statement.

The puppy was taken to the Morinville Veterinary Clinic.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.