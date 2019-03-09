Police looking for murder suspect

Details
Category: Local News
Police are looking for a man wanted for murder. 
 
On Sept.13, Aldane Mesquita's body was found in a rural area of Strathcona County.
 
Five men from Edmonton have been charged in the incident. Omar Abdirizak Omar (33), Clement Fofie (34) and Roger Rurangwa (31) are charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Mohammed Jawara (29) is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. Christian Nyabirungu (35) faces the same charges as Jawara, however, police haven't been able to locate him.
 
Nyabirungu is described as: black, 6'2", 240 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Edmonton, North Battleford and Montreal. 
 
Any information on his whereabouts should be forwarded to the RCMP. Police do not recommend contact with Nyabirungu, saying in a release he could be "armed and dangerous."
 
 
 
 

