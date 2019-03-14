Police gathering more information on fatal hit and run

Details
Category: Local News
Mounties are trying to help a family gain closure.
 
The Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public’s help in a fatal pedestrian hit and run that happened near Sherwood Park back in 2016.
 
On Dec.28 (2016), at 3:46 a.m., responders found 28-year-old Phoenix Taypayosatum, from Camrose, dead on Highway 21 near Township Road 520.
 
An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist determined that Taypayosatum was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 21, while hitchhiking from Edmonton to Camrose.
 
"All our family wants is closure and it's not about justice at this time. It's been a long two years and we just want to know what happened to Phoenix so we can have some peace and closure,” said Phoenix’s sister, Autumn Taypayosatum. “We would like to encourage whoever did this or anyone who may have seen something to please come forward and contact the police. Our family loved Phoenix we miss him and we will continue to pray for him every day.”
 
Anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Highway 21 and Township Road 520 on that evening is being asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

