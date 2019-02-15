Plenty to do for Family Day long weekend

Details
Category: Local News
Don't let the cold stop you and your family from having fun this weekend.
 
Some of the Family Day activities in Fort Saskatchewan include:
- Family fun at the Dow Centennial Centre (9 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Public swim at Harbour Pool (1:30 - 4:30 p.m.)
- Family skating at the Sherrit - CEP Arena (10 a.m. - noon and 3:45 - 5:45 p.m.)
 
If you're looking for a laugh, Al Simmons plays the Shell Theatre at 3 p.m. Admission is $2.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks start their playoff run against the Edmonton Royals over the weekend. Game one is Friday night in Edmonton (Confederation Arena) at 8 p.m. Game two is Sunday at the JRC at 7:45 p.m.
 
Want to drive into Edmonton? There's free admission to the Royal Alberta Museum, Government House and Rutherford House.
 
“Albertans love their provincial parks and the opportunity to connect with nature. This Family Day, Alberta Parks is thrilled to once again offer free, family-friendly activities. A provincial park is an hour away or less from most communities, so I encourage everyone to get outside, enjoy the outdoors and make memories," said Shannon Phillips, Alberta's Minister of Environment and Parks.
 
The Family Day weekend marks the first of two annual Family Fishing Weekends. You’re invited to head out and discover the lure of fishing without the need to buy a sportfishing licence. Of course, all regulations still apply. For more information, visit the Family Fishing Weekends website.
 
Other events are taking place in Elk Island National Park, Gibbons, Ardrossan and areas of Sturgeon and Strathcona County. Check the events calendar for full details.
 
Unfortunately, Winterfest at the precinct was cancelled (vintage snowmobile show still a go). Many activities from Morinville's Snowman Festival have also either been cancelled or moved inside. Both events were changed due to the upcoming forecast.

