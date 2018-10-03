Plenty of fickleness on workplace cannabis discretion, testing

Details
Category: Local News
Cannabis will be legal in two weeks and there's still a ton of questions that need answering.

Shane Croke, president of the Western Institute of Emergency Education, provided some information to Chamber members on Wednesday (Oct.3). The 20-year paramedic by trade dove into the different variables and uncertainties of marijuana, specifically how it will affect the workplace and employees.

Croke told MIX 107 that businesses are free to set their own cannabis rules. Most are starting with a zero tolerance approach.
 
"There's so many uncertainties of proper testing and the way you can confirm there is intoxication levels. It's such a hardship on employers to monitor these levels... until further testing and further evidence is available."
 
Saliva and urine are the most common types of testing for marijuana. The tests simply confirm or deny the presence of THC. From there, workplaces can choose to go on with confirmation testing (generally a blood test).
 
Marijuana can affect individuals differently, based on their genetics, size, sex, experience with cannabis and when it was ingested.
 
"It's not cut and dry like alcohol is, alcohol is in your system, it shows up, there's a precision to it."
 
He told the audience that employers must decide how to address both cannabis prescription and recreational use, a conversation that generally starts with HR and legal council. For businesses, there are courses available to identify the influence of cannabis.
 
Croke anticipates his business (set up in Sherwood Park) will be busier with more questions and tests in the coming weeks.
 
Cannabis is legal in Canada on Oct.17.

