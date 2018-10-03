Plenty of fickleness on workplace cannabis discretion, testing

Cannabis will be legal in two weeks and there's still a ton of questions that need answering.



Shane Croke, president of the Western Institute of Emergency Education, provided some information to Chamber members on Wednesday (Oct.3). The 20-year paramedic by trade dove into the different variables and uncertainties of marijuana, specifically how it will affect the workplace and employees.



Croke told MIX 107 that businesses are free to set their own cannabis rules. Most are starting with a zero tolerance approach.

"There's so many uncertainties of proper testing and the way you can confirm there is intoxication levels. It's such a hardship on employers to monitor these levels... until further testing and further evidence is available."