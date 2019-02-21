Planning continues for Centre in the Park

"The original ARP that's in place today was completed in the 1990s," said Deanna Cambridge, planner II with long range planning in the county. "It's been updated on several occasions over the years, but the majority of the document is still that 1990s plan, so the document is definitely outdated and needs to be revised in order to meet our current Municipal Development Plan and the Edmonton Metropolitan Regional Plan that applies to the larger capital area."

In 2017, the county adopted a new Municipal Development Plan, which designated Centre in the Park as the urban centre for Sherwood Park. As such, the county is required to aspire to the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board's density target of 100 dwelling units per net residential hectare in the area. "At the core of what we're trying to do with the update is satisfy that desire for a downtown core within Sherwood Park, so the plan will have mixed-use areas that allow people to live, work and play within walking distance," Cambridge explained.

Centre in the Park includes the Sherwood Park Mall, Strathcona County Community Centre, Broadmoor Lake Park, two school sites and various other residential and commercial areas.

Residents can still provide input on the land-use concept through an online survey until February 28.