Pets and Christmas decorations: a dangerous mix

While Christmas decorations are pleasure to look at, they can be a hazard for pet owners.

Staff at Emerald Hills Veterinary Clinic warned about some of the more dangerous decorations for pets around the holiday season.

"Tinsel is probably the number one thing. If you have a cat just don't do the tinsel," said owner Tara Mah.

Being string-like, tinsel or any ribbons are extremely appealing to cats. If digested, it can get caught up in their intestines which can be very painful and cause life-threatening injuries.

Registered veterinarian technologist Dana McGowan added that it is a good idea to leave the bottom branches of Christmas trees bare so it is harder for pets to reach the ornaments. Some Christmas ornaments are stitched and have pins inside them.

"A dog may mistake it for a stuffed toy and take it and eat it and mistakenly ingest the pins which again, can cause damage in the intestines," McGowan said.

Eating glass ornaments is dangerous as they can cause internal lacerations.

They also advised to keep pets away from any cords, as people tend to have more around for Christmas lights. While the electricity is unlikely to cause any serious harm if an animal bites the cord, they could still receive chemical burns in their mouths.