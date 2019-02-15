Pet registration deadline around the corner in Strathcona County

Details
Category: Local News
The deadline to register your pets is coming up soon in Strathcona County.
As part of the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw, residents are required to register their dogs with the county by March 31. Dog licences are renewable each year and can be done through online banking, by mail or in-person. However, first-time licences must be purchased in-person.
 
The $35 fee for spayed and neutered dogs  or $70 for non-spayed and non-neutered dogs  may be waived for a year if owners have their pet micro-chipped or complete a recognized dog-training course. First time licences are also free in the first year.
 
The system promotes healthy ownership and aids authorities in returning lost pets home, according to the county.
 
Residents are required to notify Enforcement Services if they no longer have a previously registered pet.
 
For payment locations and details, call 780-449-0170 or visit the county's dog licence page.
 
 

 

