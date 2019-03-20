Pedway trail over Highway 15 closed

Details
Category: Local News
Some Fort Sask trails are experiencing flooding.
 
On Wednesday (Mar.20), the city said in a release the pedway trail over Highway 15 is closed due to a water break. Crews are working in the area to fix the issue, but the city has not said when the trail will reopen.
 
Other trails around Fort Saskatchewan are also experiencing spring flooding and icy sections from overnight temperature drops. Signage is being placed on affected trails, but users are still advised to use caution.
 
Trail sections most affected are behind Greenfield Way and the Highway trail between 84 Street and Highway 15.

