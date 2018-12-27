Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

Details
Category: Local News
The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.
 
Every Friday and Saturday since November 30, volunteers have been picking up people, their cars and taking them home. Around 50 volunteers have given their time, slightly less than in previous years.
 
Operation Red Nose coordinator Terry Stacey stated that they have had several busy nights so far, but they won't have exact numbers until they are finished.
 
The program's last weekend begins on Friday (Dec.28). They also have volunteers available on New Year's Eve.
 
Operation Red Nose does not do reservations, instead focusing on calls as they come in.
 
"Right now we have six teams on for New Year's Eve out of a possible seven and we hope to be able to help as many people as possible," Stacey added.
 
Teams generally stick close to Fort Saskatchewan as driving out of the community takes more time out of their night.
 
The program is still accepting volunteer applications for New Year's Eve.

