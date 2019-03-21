Operation Red Nose provides $5,600 in community grants

Several youth-based community groups recently received some funding.

On Wednesday (Mar.20), the Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan handed out a total of $5,600 in grants to nine local organizations that applied for funding through Operation Red Nose

Much of the money came from donations given by those who received rides during the Christmas season, while the rest came from sponsors of the annual initiative.

"Doing the good part and making people feel good — and then being able to take the money that they donate to us and pass it on to other groups to make them successful, it's a feeling that you just can't touch," said Stu Hennig, president of the local Rotary Club.

Organizations that received funding include the Fort Sask Boys and Girls Club, Parent Advocates Linking Special Services (P.A.L.S.S.) program, Navy League Cadet program, Royal Canadian Sea Cadets program, Ukrainian Dance Association, Furniture Bank, Girls Guides of Canada, Fort Sting Football Parents Association and the Peewee Fury girls hockey team.

Heather Stacey, a youth and family support worker with the Boys and Girls Club, said the money they received will be used to bolster their youth employment strategy.

"We have three youth employment programs, so we work with kids 12-years-old all the way up into the mid-20s through our three programs," she explained. "It's going to go towards supporting them build some life skills and employment skills." A total of 16 different organizations applied for a grant.