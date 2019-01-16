Online vacation rental scam targeting groups of friends

A vacation rental scam is making its way around the area.

The Strathcona County RCMP are currently investigating a scam involving a vacation rental posted on Kijiji.

A local group of friends used the website to find a place to spend a few days in Banff. After deciding on a vacation rental house and talking with who they believed to be the homeowner, a deposit was sent through e-transfer.

When they arrived at the vacation rental, the actual owners were present and it was determined the group had been scammed.

Police say when renting a place online, make sure to confirm the property address, ask for additional images, Skype or Facetime with the property owner and avoid paying through online cash-transfers (e-transfer, Money Gram or Western Union).

No other information was provided on the Banff vacation rental investigation.