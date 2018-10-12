Online harassment and false 911 calls a concern for local Mounties

Details
Category: Local News
A local detachment had a busy first eight months of 2018.
 
From January to August, the Morinville RCMP spent a hefty amount of time in the Town of Gibbons dealing with false reports.
 
According to crime statistics presented to Gibbons councillors on Wednesday (Oct.10), police responded to 31 false alarms and 20 false 911 calls.
 
"Anytime we get a file where it doesn't necessarily need to be created, then that is definitely a large time draw," said Morinville RCMP Sgt. Chris Palfy.
 
The number of false and abandoned 911 calls in Gibbons has more than doubled 2017’s totals (9). Many of those cases were caused by pocket dialing according to Palfy.
 
Another issue that's continued to rise in the town and county is online harassment and uttering threats. Morinville RCMP have dealt with seven of those instances so far this year.
 
"It's never been easier to communicate with the number of media platforms we have today. I think a lot of it can be combated with just some awareness, making people understand that this type of behaviour may be seen as a criminal offence," added Palfy.
 
In addition, from January to August of 2018, Gibbons has seen sexual assaults, abductions, vehicle thefts, possession of stolen goods, disturbing the peace and drug trafficking go up since 2017.
 

