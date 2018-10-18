Not cleaning up curb ramps a costly decision

It's time to clean up the streets before the snow sticks around.

Despite the recent warm weather , not removing your curb ramps before November 1 could cost you a hefty fine in Strathcona County.

First time offenders get dinged with a $100 ticket. For repeat offenders the fine is $500 and for a third offence, $1000.

"Our goal is not necessarily to get to the fining point. We want to make sure people just get them removed," said Ryan Wilson, Strathcona County's director of transportation and agriculture services.

The county will be going around the next couple of weeks leaving notes with homeowners who still have items such as curb ramps, basketball hoops, hockey nets and more on the street.

"We understand the need for the ramps, but we also want to make sure that if they don't get out in time before the snow, they may never come out until our equipment comes," added Wilson. "We have had times where significant damage occurs to our equipment due to the ramps."

In the Fort, the city asks that those items be removed before the first snowfall of the year.