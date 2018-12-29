New Year's Eve in the Fort details

The third annual New Year's Eve in the Fort is shaping up to be a good night for the whole family.

The committee, which hosts about 15 people, is a non-profit group. Stuart McGowan, president of the New Years Eve in the Fort Committee, is hoping to top over 400 people that they saw at this event last year.

"We've been collecting funds all year to enable this to happen," McGowan said of the event.

The indoor event at the old fort on the museum grounds (Historic Precinct) will offer activities for all ages. Some of the fun includes crafts, cookie decorating, hot drinks, story time, New Year's videos, a photo booth, bean bag toss and other specialty games.

"We wanted to have something where the parents could bring their kids, celebrate and have a kickoff to the new year. Then if the parents want, they can take their kids home and then go out to another event afterwards," McGowan explained.

The December 31 event goes from 6-8 pm. New Year's Eve in the Fort concludes with outdoor fireworks at 8 p.m.