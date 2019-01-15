New standards set for highway construction zones

New highway construction zone requirements were announced on Tuesday (Jan.15).

Contractors now must cover speed reduction signs in a construction zone when workers aren't present and there are no safety concerns.

The distance of highway lane closures will also be limited to three kilometres in most cases, while more gradual speed reductions through construction zones and longer transition zones for slowing down before them will be introduced.

“One of the major complaints we hear every year is that reduced speed limits are enforced when it’s obvious no work is occurring at the construction site," said Minister of Transportation Brian Mason. "These changes will make sure our construction workers are safe as they build our roadways, while also helping commuters spend less time in traffic and more time doing the things they love.”

Speed reductions will continue to be enforced when and where necessary and speed fines will remain doubled when highway workers are present.