Twenty-four hour free homework help is just a click away thanks to a new service being offered by the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library.
 
Library card holders now have access to Solaro, a new online database that features lessons, activities, quizzes and other exercises designed for students in grades 3 to 12. The free lessons are aligned with Alberta Education curriculum.

“We are very fortunate to offer this unique and powerful learning tool for the students in our community. We hope that it will add value to homework help students may need in an engaging and organized way,” said library director Michele Fedyk.

Fedyk said she is confident that teachers, parents and students will appreciate the new service.

"I think the benefits are endless. I just can't wait for everyone in the Fort, for students, to use this database. We're just so excited to have it and very fortunate that it's free."

Users can access the database at the library or through the library’s website any time from home.

