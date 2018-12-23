Details
Category: Local News
Wye Elementary is looking to do more than just change locations.
 
With construction underway on Wye Elementary's new facilities, Elk Island Public School (EIPS) division has already begun considering a new name.
 
According to an online survey in October, almost 67 per cent of people agree the name of the school should be changed.
 
With the survey, EIPS also received numerous name suggestions and plans on having a short list available early in the new year.
 
"We really appreciated the participation from the community and we very much value their input into the process," said Laura McNabb, director of communications for EIPS.
 
While the naming is slated for early 2019, the school's construction won't be completed until spring of 2020.

More Local News

Morinville RCMP looking into break and enter

Police could use some help solving a break and enter case in Sturgeon County.

Province funding millions into Alberta trails

Twelve Alberta trails are getting upgrades.

New name probable for Wye Elementary

Wye Elementary is looking to do more than just change locations.

More details released for Hometown Hockey in Strathcona County

Rogers Hometown Hockey will start 2019 on the right foot.

Fort Sask RCMP gives information, treats at Candy Cane Checkstop

There were lots of smiles at this year's Candy Cane Checkstop in Fort Saskatchewan.

Local woman continues 80-year-old tradition

Pat Conger has a unique tradition when decorating her Christmas tree.

Multiple collisions on local Highways

Highways weren't in good shape this afternoon (Dec.21).

Injured man rescued from rooftop

Strathcona County Emergency Services (SCES) were able to lend a hand... and their machinery.

Youth and seniors spend holidays together in SYNC program

The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is connecting youth and seniors during the holiday season.

Here's what the weather looks like for Christmas Day

This Christmas looks to be a little cooler than usual.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login