New name probable for Wye Elementary

Wye Elementary is looking to do more than just change locations.

With construction underway on Wye Elementary's new facilities, Elk Island Public School (EIPS) division has already begun considering a new name.

According to an online survey in October, almost 67 per cent of people agree the name of the school should be changed.

With the survey, EIPS also received numerous name suggestions and plans on having a short list available early in the new year.

"We really appreciated the participation from the community and we very much value their input into the process," said Laura McNabb, director of communications for EIPS.

While the naming is slated for early 2019, the school's construction won't be completed until spring of 2020.