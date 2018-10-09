New principal of St. John XXIII sees a familiar place in a new light

Details
Category: Local News
Principal Bonnie-Lynne Boehm is adjusting to some big changes at St. John XXIII.
 
As former teacher at the elementary school, Boehm left in 2014 to become the assistant principal at Jean Vanier Catholic School in Sherwood Park. She returned to St. John XXIII for the 2018-19 school year as the new principal of the school.
 
"I'm absolutely thrilled to be back home," Boehm said.
 
There have been many changes since Boehm last worked in the school. Over the summer, St. John XXIII reconfigured into two elementary schools, with Our Lady of the Angels (OLA) changing from a middle school to a kindergarten to Grade 4 school. Just under half of the student population moved to OLA, leaving St. John XXIII with 251 students.
 
Having more space in the school allowed for the school to provide a flex room, a students lounge, a chapel and a new collaborative room for teachers, staff and multi-service agents to meet.
 
The transition has been a learning experience for the principal, but has been relatively smooth thanks to the assistance of the former administration team.
 
"We worked very collaboratively in May and June. Those ladies did a tremendous amount of work in transitioning and reconfiguring St. John XXIII and OLA. So I was very aware of the process, the challenges and the celebrations they were facing at that time. And then I was able to carry through that in September."
 
Boehm also added that the parents have been very supportive of the transitions that the school has gone through.
 
"I just want to say how blessed I feel to be back at St. John XXIII. Being in the community, connected to my home and school and parish is an absolute blessing and I'm thrilled to be here."

