Details
Category: Local News
G3 Canada Limited is expanding their grain origination network to Morinville.
 
The company announced in December they are building a primary elevator just outside of Morinville by the CN Rail.
 
“This is part of a growing network of high-efficiency facilities that is speeding up the movement of grain in Canada and around the world,” said G3 CEO Don Chapman.
 
G3 Morinville will be designed for speed and efficiency. It will be able to unload trucks in less than five minutes and load 150-car trains under continuous motion on a loop track system.
 
The elevator will have a capacity of 42,000 tonnes.
 
“But it all starts with the farmers, and we’re looking forward to putting our industry-leading efficiency and customer service to work to earn their business at G3 Morinville.”
 
Construction is expected to be finished and the elevator operational by 2020.

More Local News

Sturgeon County incident ruled a homicide, body identified

Police have released more information on a body found in Sturgeon County.

New primary elevator coming to Morinville

G3 Canada Limited is expanding their grain origination network to Morinville.

Multiple arrests after high speed chase through Fort Saskatchewan

A vehicle was reportedly clocked going 120 km/h over the Highway 15 bridge on Monday evening (Feb.25).

Extra noise to come along with winter school construction

Construction for Wye Elementary replacement school is well underway.

Transit public workshops upcoming in Fort

Fort Sask Transit (FST) is looking for input on its services.

Update: Morinville woman found

Police have found a local woman.

Mother honouring daughter through anti-domestic violence foundation

Lynne Rosychuk from Morinville is working to create a society without tolerance for domestic violence.

Creating math learners, not calculators

According to teachers, it's time to revamp the way we teach math.

Mischief reports keeping Sturgeon County police busy

Local RCMP have been busy with mischief reports.

NDP nominate new leader for Strathcona-Sherwood Park

With current MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas not seeking re-election, a replacement had to be found.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login