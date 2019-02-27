New primary elevator coming to Morinville

G3 Canada Limited is expanding their grain origination network to Morinville.

The company announced in December they are building a primary elevator just outside of Morinville by the CN Rail.

“This is part of a growing network of high-efficiency facilities that is speeding up the movement of grain in Canada and around the world,” said G3 CEO Don Chapman.

G3 Morinville will be designed for speed and efficiency. It will be able to unload trucks in less than five minutes and load 150-car trains under continuous motion on a loop track system.

The elevator will have a capacity of 42,000 tonnes.

“But it all starts with the farmers, and we’re looking forward to putting our industry-leading efficiency and customer service to work to earn their business at G3 Morinville.”

Construction is expected to be finished and the elevator operational by 2020.