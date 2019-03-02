New political party nominates candidate for local riding

Ron Malowany was recently selected as the Alberta Advantage Party (AAP) candidate in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville.

A former director with the local Wildrose constituency association, Malowany sought change following the creation of the United Conservative Party (UCP) in 2017. As such, he spent a year helping collect more than 8,500 signatures to register the AAP with Elections Alberta, which ultimately happened in November 2018.

"I'm proud to be a candidate for the Alberta Advantage Party in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville," he said. "It gives me a chance to help my fellow Albertans and change the landscape for the political parties in Alberta."

The Mundare resident currently serves as a provincial director on the AAP executive committee. If elected, Malowany said his main goal is to bring a voice to the legislature.

"The reason I joined the Alberta Advantage Party is they were the only party in my opinion that's still there to help Alberta," he explained. "We're a grassroots party — not a dictatorship." "Part of our constitution is candidate recall, which means everybody should be accountable and be able to be fired — even the leader."