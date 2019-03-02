New political party nominates candidate for local riding

Details
Ron Malowany was recently selected as the Alberta Advantage Party (AAP) candidate in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville.
 
A former director with the local Wildrose constituency association, Malowany sought change following the creation of the United Conservative Party (UCP) in 2017. As such, he spent a year helping collect more than 8,500 signatures to register the AAP with Elections Alberta, which ultimately happened in November 2018.
 
"I'm proud to be a candidate for the Alberta Advantage Party in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville," he said. "It gives me a chance to help my fellow Albertans and change the landscape for the political parties in Alberta."
 
The Mundare resident currently serves as a provincial director on the AAP executive committee. If elected, Malowany said his main goal is to bring a voice to the legislature.
 
"The reason I joined the Alberta Advantage Party is they were the only party in my opinion that's still there to help Alberta," he explained. "We're a grassroots party  not a dictatorship."
 
"Part of our constitution is candidate recall, which means everybody should be accountable and be able to be fired  even the leader."
 
No exact date has been set for the 2019 Alberta provincial election.

