New, modernized playgrounds ready at Win Ferguson

A three-year project was completed at Win Ferguson.

On Wednesday (Sept.19), the elementary school's second playground was officially opened.

"I was here at 8 a.m. on the morning that it opened and the kids came running, screaming and squealing. There were backpacks everywhere. You couldn't fit one more child on that equipment, they were packed in there like sardines. It was incredible to see. They looked so happy," said Sherri Prince, chair of the playground committee.

The total cost of the two playgrounds was over $340,000. The majority of the money came from grants and community sponsors. accommodate more students. The back playground is for the older students. It required more landscaping, which resulted in the extra few weeks of construction before it was open to the students. The playground is built so that students can climb from one end to the other without ever needing to touch the sand. The front playground , which was open by the beginning of September, is designed for student from kindergarten to Grade 2. Since kindergarten is full day now, the front playground is larger than before tomore students.

"It's amazing. There's so much stuff to do. You can hang upside down, climb stuff," said Abby Prince, a Grade 6 student at Win Ferguson. "Last year no one liked it, the old one. And everyone thought that the new one was going to be the same but instead they're always playing on it."

The playground is equipped with a new special needs swing, as well as accessibility ramps to make the playground more inclusive.

Buddy Benches have also been installed in both playgrounds.

"If you're all alone and you have no one to play with, you sit there and then someone will come sit beside you and then you can play together," explained Abby.

The school hosted a barbecue on Friday (Sept.21) to celebrate the playground's official opening.