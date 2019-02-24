New hydroponics system installed at Bruderheim business

Thiel's Greenhouses is looking to make a splash in the local produce market.

The system allows for short-cycle crops to grow in cropholders, which are placed on floats in cultivation ponds filled with nutrient-rich water.

"It's a very new way of growing for me, so really I'm learning as I go with this," Stielow explained. "But I'm very excited because you can have very quick crop turnovers and provide a lot of fresh vegetables into the market on a consistent basis."

With the help of some consultants, Stielow managed to finish the three-year project last month. Since then, she has already started growing plants.

"We're just going to be starting with different kinds of lettuce and then I'll be venturing into other types of products that can grow hydroponically," she said.

As with the flowers at Thiel's Greenhouses, the fresh greens will be grown without the use of chemicals.

Current owner Nadine Stielow recently installed a hydroponics system in a reclaimed greenhouse at the facility in Bruderheim.