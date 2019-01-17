New hemp facility setting up in Bruderheim

Details
More business is coming to the Town of Bruderheim.
 
Canadian Rockies Hemp recently purchased a 75 acre agricultural parcel of land in Bruderheim for its hemp processing facilities. The development will be located on the outskirts of town, just north of the Canadian Pacific Railway line.
 
Construction will begin in the spring and finish by the summer. It's expected to cost around $10 million.
 
"It's a fairly simple development and facility. It's essentially just processing hemp bales and hemp CBD," said Aaron Barr, CEO of Canadian Rockies Hemp.
 
Initially, the facility will include a hemp fibre decortication facility and a hemp CBD extraction facility. Farmers will be able to grow hemp during the next planting season and the company will buy it and process it in Bruderheim.
 
"The reason why we chose Bruderheim is because it was centralized to a lot of agricultural communities," Barr added.
 
The company plans to employ 10-15 full-time staff. In the spring of 2020, they hope to expand facilities for further hemp processing and manufacturing, which would include increasing their staff to have up to 50 employees.
 
"They'll be bringing business to our community, they'll be employing people, paying taxes," said mayor Karl Hauch. "That's what we need more sustainability for the future and more businesses coming to our community to help offset the tax-load on our residents."

