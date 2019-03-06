New centre helping locals find work

Local residents will now have help when it comes to getting a job.

The MCG (McBride Career Group) Career and Employment Centre had its grand opening on Tuesday (Mar.5) in Fort Saskatchewan. The centre provides assistance with resume development, interview preparation, career and employment counseling, training sessions as well as information about education and jobs in the area.

The employment centre chose Fort Saskatchewan due to the growing need in communities outside of Edmonton for services like this.

"People couldn't get into the city, or because of the issues they were dealing, the struggles they were having, it was too hard for them to get into Edmonton where a lot of that programing was already happening with other organizations," explained program manager, Trina Smith.

The centre also has outreach services to Sherwood Park, Redwater, Beaumont, Devon and Calmar.

Since the centre is funded by the government, all of their services are free of charge.

"You walk in here and there's never a charge for making copies of your resume, if you want to attend one of our workshops or pop online and watch one of our webinars and interact with us that way, all free."

They mainly focus on helping adults, but the centre does have a youth program targeted at kids ages 14-17. They plan on partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to offer workshops to help prepare kids for entering the workforce.

The McBride Career Group have been in operation since 1989. The centre will be open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.