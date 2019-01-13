New EIPS school down to three names

Details
Category: Local News
Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) has narrowed down some potential names for the Wye Elementary replacement school.
 
Back in October (2018), EIPS started their search for a new name for the school being built in in the Heritage Hills area.
 
After an online survey was filled out by 286 people, they have now narrowed it down to three choices:
 
- Heritage Hills (School or Elementary)
- Heritage Hills Park (School or Elementary)
- Heritage Point (School or Elementary)
 
"So, the shortlist names were derived from what we received for feedback and overwhelmingly, the respondents had requested a name that represented the location," said EIPS board chair Trina Boymook.
 
The estimated $16 million school is set to feature advanced technology such as a variety of solar panels that will be used for students and teachers to experiment with solar energy.
 
 
Before a decision is made, EIPS is inviting the community to take part in a brief online survey.
 
The board is expected to approve the name during the March board meeting.
 

