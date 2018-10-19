Details
Category: Local News
After years of fundraising, students at Gibbons School will finally be able to enjoy a new playground.
 
A generous donation from Pembina of $25,000, along with two willing volunteers, gave the school the last push they needed to get the playground built.
 
"All we have to do now is we've got sand that has come in, we've got to level that out and do some back-fill and we're hoping to have the fencing down this weekend or early next week so that the kids can start using it. We just have to pass inspection," said Irene Gibbons, treasurer with the playground committee.
 
The playground cost around $200,000. Most of the money came from fundraisers, casinos, business donations and grants.
 
"We had the old style playground that was wood, which is not an acceptable playground anymore. It was causing a lot of splinters, so the secretary in the office had to be on sliver-removal duty when the kids were out."
 
The new playground is larger than the previous structure in order to accommodate the junior high students as well. Former students were given the opportunity to help choose some new playground equipment, including a hexamid, which is a climbing pyramid made of rope. The playground is also wheelchair accessible.

More Local News

Redwater council mimics Fort Saskatchewan smoking bylaw

Residents in Redwater and Fort Saskatchewan will experience cannabis legalization in a similar way.

New playground nearing completion at Gibbons School

After years of fundraising, students at Gibbons School will finally be able to enjoy a new playground.

Fort RCMP officers restricted on cannabis use

Local Mounties will have a strict guideline to follow when it comes to recreational cannabis use.

Skate park construction cancelled for the fall

New Line Skateparks will be banking on good weather in the spring.

Gibbons Family Resource Centre quadrupling numbers

The Gibbons Family Resource Centre has seen numbers sky-rocket this summer.

Survey shows Fort Sask may have a speeding problem

There's some concern with drivers in Fort Saskatchewan.

Not cleaning up curb ramps a costly decision

It's time to clean up the streets before the snow sticks around.

New online service brings homework help to local students

Twenty-four hour free homework help is just a click away thanks to a new service being offered by the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library.

Road planning continues at Strathcona County open house

Strathcona County is continuing to consult with the public as it plans for the future of two roads in the area.

Mandatory councillor training approved in Bruderheim

The Bruderheim council recently approved a new code of conduct bylaw that was brought before them by administration.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login