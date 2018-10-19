New playground nearing completion at Gibbons School

After years of fundraising, students at Gibbons School will finally be able to enjoy a new playground.

A generous donation from Pembina of $25,000, along with two willing volunteers, gave the school the last push they needed to get the playground built.

"All we have to do now is we've got sand that has come in, we've got to level that out and do some back-fill and we're hoping to have the fencing down this weekend or early next week so that the kids can start using it. We just have to pass inspection," said Irene Gibbons, treasurer with the playground committee.

The playground cost around $200,000. Most of the money came from fundraisers, casinos, business donations and grants.

"We had the old style playground that was wood, which is not an acceptable playground anymore. It was causing a lot of splinters, so the secretary in the office had to be on sliver-removal duty when the kids were out."

The new playground is larger than the previous structure in order to accommodate the junior high students as well. Former students were given the opportunity to help choose some new playground equipment, including a hexamid, which is a climbing pyramid made of rope. The playground is also wheelchair accessible.