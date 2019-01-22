Nearly 3,000 youth looking for mentors during mentorship month

Details
Category: Local News
Thousands of children across Alberta are waiting to get mentors.

January is mentorship month and advocates from around the province are asking more Albertans to become mentors for young people in their community.

Volunteers are needed to help match over 2,956 children and youth waiting for a mentor in schools and community agencies across Alberta.
 
In Fort Saskatchewan, the Boys and Girls Club run two mentorship programs: Be a Buddy Community Mentoring Program, which takes place out of school for two hours a week, and In-School Mentoring Program, which takes place during school hours on school grounds for one hour each week.
 
The club has several adults, seniors and even high school students that are mentors for children, but they still need more. Right now, about 20 local kids are on a wait list to get a mentor.
 
"Everyone could use someone to look up to," explained Tammy Plamondon, coordinator of volunteer and school programs. "Some kids are just needing the extra attention and caring adult in their life."
 
Research has shown that children and youth who have the support of a mentoring relationship do better in school, go on to successful careers, give back to their communities and live happier, healthier lives. According to 2016 Population Lab Research on Alberta youth:
  • 92% of mentees said mentoring increased their hope for the future
  • 89% of mentees said mentoring increased their social skills
  • 81% of mentees said mentoring helped them stay in school
Matches for the Boys and Girls Club mentorship programs are based on interests. Plamondon said this is beneficial to both the child and the mentor.
 
"We as adults get so busy in our jobs or whatever else that, even though we love some things, we don't necessarily always devote the time to it," she added.
 
Anyone wishing to be a mentor in Fort Saskatchewan can contact the Boys and Girls Club to sign up.

More Local News

Inter Pipeline still on time and budget after big move

Inter Pipeline’s $3.5-billion petrochemical complex continues to move along smoothly.

Harbour Pool renovations on schedule

Residents will soon be able to swim in the local pool again.

Nearly 3,000 youth looking for mentors during mentorship month

Thousands of children across Alberta are waiting to get mentors.

Jessica Littlewood staying put as NDP nominee

Current Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood is sticking around.

Local MLA not seeking re-election

Strathcona-Sherwood Park MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas will not be seeking re-election this year.

Around 2,200 vehicles to convoy through Fort Sask Tuesday

Tuesday's (Jan.22) drive could get interesting.

Dr. Vincenzo Visconti gets permanent ban in Alberta

A local doctor has been ousted in Alberta.

Fort Sask not using calcium chloride on roads

The City of Fort Saskatchewan continues to use the same de-icing agent as previous years on local roads.

St. Albert resident wins $7.9 million on LOTTO 6/49

An Alberta man recently hit the jackpot.

EIPS kindergarten registration to open next month

It's almost time for parents to register their kids for kindergarten.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login