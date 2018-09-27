Navy League Cadets doing their part to help the community

Details
Category: Local News
Local kids are helping the environment, while embracing the opportunity of the Navy League.
 
On Tuesday (Sept.25), Fort Saskatchewan's Navy League Cadets took time out of their evening to go around the city for their community cleanup event.
 
"Community involvement is a major focus for us. We want to be able to show people that we're here and that we care about what's going on in our community," said sub-lieutenant Mike Treadwell commanding officer NLCC Strachan.
 
The Navy League Cadets is a program for youth ages 9-12. Cadets get to be involved in a wide range of activities in a setting that emphasizes citizenship, teamwork and friendships.
 
"Right now we're at 21 cadets and we go from September until June," added Treadwell. "We're the right fit to give kids that boost when they're young. We support them through their development of being good Canadian citizens, learning self-discipline, self-respect and to work as part of a team." 
 
More information on the Fort Saskatchewan Navy League Cadets can be found here.

