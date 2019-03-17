Music festival winners announced

Sixty years and still going strong.

The Fort Saskatchewan Music Festival held their annual gala on Sunday (Mar.17) at the Shell Theatre. The special ceremony wraps up the local music festival, which ran from Mar.4-11.

Over 400 participants took part in the event with the youngest being only five-years-old.

Kaidence Parker won the ATB Financial Award for her preparatory piano piece.

"I felt very proud and I was just happy that I got to come here and play," said Parker.

It took the École Parc Élémentaire student about six months to master the piece.

"I'm extremely proud of her," said teacher Moira Buck from Music is Marvelous Piano Studio.

Buck has been teaching music in Fort Saskatchewan for 29 years.

"It's a wonderful event," added Buck, who's also a festival donor and past participant. "(The music) gives kids something to do... keeps them creative."

Award winners were from Fort Saskatchewan and the surrounding communities.

Piano

ATB Financial Award - Preparatory Piano - Kaidence Parker

Servus Credit Union Award - Piano Method Books - Sean Johnson

ARMTA Edmonton Branch Award - Junior Piano Grade 1 and 2 - Alaina Bidniak

Sharon Cameron Award - Junior Piano Grade 3 and 4 - Clare Hudson

Smith Insurance Award - Intermediate Piano Grade 5 and 6 - Mason Tomchyshyn

Gwen Montgomery Memorial Award - Intermediate Piano Grade 7 and 8 - Eva Degen

Twice But Nice Award - Jazz/Blues/Ragtime - Abigail Dul

Fort Saskatchewan City Council Award - Canadian Composers - Scott Johnson

MIX 107 Award - Movie/TV/Pop - Stella Hughes

Fort Saskatchewan Royal Purple Award - Erin and Sydnie Zapesocki

James Mowat Parent Council Award - Adjudicator's Choice - Emily Hudson

Karen and Emma Kramer Memorial Award - Adjudicator's Choice - Johannes Lebante

Vocal

Josephburg Choral Society Award - Vocal Solo - Hailey Hanneman

Shirley Yakimets Award - Musical Theatre - Hannah Hughes

Erin Gott Award - Adjudicator's Choice (vocal selection) - Elyse Hughes

Band, Choral and Hand Chimes

Music is Marvelous Studio Award - School Choral - Sturgeon Composite Vocal Jazz

Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan Award - School Choral - SouthPointe School Choir

Golden West Radio Award - Beginner Bands - Redwater Beginner Band

Dr.Brooke Karach Trophy - Junior High Bands - Rudolph Hennig Grade 9 Band

Rudolph Hennig School Trophy - Senior High Bands - Sturgeon Composite High School Jazz Band

David and Freda Spearing Award - School Handbells - Bruderheim School

Catherine Ayasse Memorial Award - Woodwind/Brass Performance - Rayna Werner and Emily Saxby

Strings and Ensembles

Victoria Lodge #13 Freemasons Award - String Instrument - Sophia Andruchow

Lion's Club of Fort Saskatchewan Award - String Duet - Haley and Morgan Koncur

Beta Sigma Phi Preceptor Pi Award - Family Ensemble - Corrigan Family