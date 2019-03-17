Music festival winners announced

Details
Category: Local News
Sixty years and still going strong.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Music Festival held their annual gala on Sunday (Mar.17) at the Shell Theatre. The special ceremony wraps up the local music festival, which ran from Mar.4-11.
 
Over 400 participants took part in the event with the youngest being only five-years-old.
 
Kaidence Parker won the ATB Financial Award for her preparatory piano piece.
 
"I felt very proud and I was just happy that I got to come here and play," said Parker.
 
It took the École Parc Élémentaire student about six months to master the piece.
 
"I'm extremely proud of her," said teacher Moira Buck from Music is Marvelous Piano Studio.
 
Buck has been teaching music in Fort Saskatchewan for 29 years.
 
"It's a wonderful event," added Buck, who's also a festival donor and past participant. "(The music) gives kids something to do... keeps them creative."
 
Award winners were from Fort Saskatchewan and the surrounding communities.
 
Piano
ATB Financial Award - Preparatory Piano - Kaidence Parker
Servus Credit Union Award - Piano Method Books - Sean Johnson
ARMTA Edmonton Branch Award - Junior Piano Grade 1 and 2 - Alaina Bidniak
Sharon Cameron Award - Junior Piano Grade 3 and 4 - Clare Hudson
Smith Insurance Award - Intermediate Piano Grade 5 and 6 - Mason Tomchyshyn
Gwen Montgomery Memorial Award - Intermediate Piano Grade 7 and 8 - Eva Degen
Twice But Nice Award - Jazz/Blues/Ragtime - Abigail Dul
Fort Saskatchewan City Council Award - Canadian Composers - Scott Johnson
MIX 107 Award - Movie/TV/Pop - Stella Hughes
Fort Saskatchewan Royal Purple Award - Erin and Sydnie Zapesocki
James Mowat Parent Council Award - Adjudicator's Choice - Emily Hudson
Karen and Emma Kramer Memorial Award - Adjudicator's Choice - Johannes Lebante
 
Vocal
Josephburg Choral Society Award - Vocal Solo - Hailey Hanneman
Shirley Yakimets Award - Musical Theatre - Hannah Hughes
Erin Gott Award - Adjudicator's Choice (vocal selection) - Elyse Hughes
 
Band, Choral and Hand Chimes
Music is Marvelous Studio Award - School Choral - Sturgeon Composite Vocal Jazz
Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan Award - School Choral - SouthPointe School Choir
Golden West Radio Award - Beginner Bands - Redwater Beginner Band
Dr.Brooke Karach Trophy - Junior High Bands - Rudolph Hennig Grade 9 Band
Rudolph Hennig School Trophy - Senior High Bands - Sturgeon Composite High School Jazz Band
David and Freda Spearing Award - School Handbells - Bruderheim School
Catherine Ayasse Memorial Award - Woodwind/Brass Performance - Rayna Werner and Emily Saxby
 
Strings and Ensembles
Victoria Lodge #13 Freemasons Award - String Instrument - Sophia Andruchow
Lion's Club of Fort Saskatchewan Award - String Duet - Haley and Morgan Koncur
Beta Sigma Phi Preceptor Pi Award - Family Ensemble - Corrigan Family

