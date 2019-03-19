Murder suspect still on the loose, police charge two more with first degree murder

Police have now charged seven people in relation to the murder of Aldane Mesquita.

Tyson Clark (30) and Jean Musoni (30) were recently charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Earlier this month , Omar Abdirizak Omar (33), Clement Fofie (34) and Roger Rurangwa (31) were charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Mohammed Jawara (29) was charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. Christian Nyabirungu (35) faces the same charges as Jawara, however, police haven't been able to find him.

Nyabirungu is described as: black, 6'2", 240 lbs with dark hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Edmonton and North Battleford, as well as family in Montreal.

Police said Nyabirungu could be "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.