Details
Category: Local News
Police have now charged seven people in relation to the murder of Aldane Mesquita.
 
On Sept.13, Mesquita's body was found in a rural area of Strathcona County.
 
Seven men have now been charged in the incident.
 
Tyson Clark (30) and Jean Musoni (30) were recently charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Earlier this month, Omar Abdirizak Omar (33), Clement Fofie (34) and Roger Rurangwa (31) were charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Mohammed Jawara (29) was charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. Christian Nyabirungu (35) faces the same charges as Jawara, however, police haven't been able to find him.
 
Nyabirungu is described as: black, 6'2", 240 lbs with dark hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Edmonton and North Battleford, as well as family in Montreal.
 
Police said Nyabirungu could be "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
 

More Local News

Murder suspect still on the loose, police charge two more with first degree murder

Police have now charged seven people in relation to the murder of Aldane Mesquita.

Bruderheim's new park a community-wide project

Bruderheim is receiving a lot of financial support for their new community park.

Premier announces Alberta Election Day

The date is set for the next provincial election.

Local woman receives national award, $20,000 for charity

Lynne Rosychuk's charity is not only getting national recognition, but also a huge financial boost.

18-year-old arrested after indecent act in river valley

A local teenager was recently arrested.

Berlin Candy Bomber makes stop in Sherwood Park

It was a visit they won't soon forget.

Community project receives nearly $200,000 in grant funding

A local initiative recently got a big boost.

Truck and train collide by Lamont

A collision slowed traffic near Lamont on Sunday afternoon (Mar.17).

Music festival winners announced

Sixty years and still going strong.

MP Dane Lloyd introduces bill to support the families of homicide victims

Sturgeon River - Parkland MP Dane Lloyd introduced McCanns’ Law in the House of Commons recently.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login