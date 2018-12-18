Municipal Enforcement Services are going to be paying close attention to certain areas of the city this winter.

Officers have received complaints about people parking on the trails or grassy/snowy areas around Peter T. Ream Park and Legacy Park.

"Our point of getting the message out here is we want to be proactive and just let people know that they're not allowed to be parking in that location," said municipal enforcement supervisor Matt Lowther.

Lowther added parking off-road can cause damage to the city's infrastructure and can be a danger to people using the trails.

The fine for parking off-road is $100.

Parking for the Peter Ream Park tobogganing hill is at the Warden’s Residence parking lot or at the Bandshell parking lot (located across the street).