Multiple oversized loads headed to the Industrial Heartland

Several wide loads are being hauled from Edmonton to the Fort Saskatchewan area.

On Wednesday night (Mar.13), a 293-tonne, 116-metre-long piece of petrochemical equipment — called a de-propanizer — started its journey to the Industrial Heartland. Two gas-fired heaters are also travelling with it.

"These items are smaller on their own than the significant vessels that we moved earlier in the year — the reactor and the splitter — but combined, they will be something that people driving in the area will want to be aware of," said Steven Noble, senior communications advisor with Inter Pipeline.

The action began at 11 p.m., when the equipment was transported from Dacro Industries to a staging area at Highways 14 and 21, arriving around 4 a.m. on Thursday (Mar.14).

From there, the oversized loads will be moved to Lamont on Friday (Mar.15), departing at 7:30 a.m. and arriving at about 3 p.m.

The final trek will take place on Saturday (Mar.16), when they're expected to make it on site around 1 p.m.

"This is not the last of the big moves, but people will see the moves to site continuing to get progressively smaller from this point on," Noble explained, adding they will also be more intermittent.

While in transport, the loads will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder.