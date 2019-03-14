Multiple oversized loads headed to the Industrial Heartland

Details
Category: Local News
Several wide loads are being hauled from Edmonton to the Fort Saskatchewan area.
 
On Wednesday night (Mar.13), a 293-tonne, 116-metre-long piece of petrochemical equipment called a de-propanizer started its journey to the Industrial Heartland. Two gas-fired heaters are also travelling with it.
 
"These items are smaller on their own than the significant vessels that we moved earlier in the year — the reactor and the splitter — but combined, they will be something that people driving in the area will want to be aware of," said Steven Noble, senior communications advisor with Inter Pipeline.
 
The action began at 11 p.m., when the equipment was transported from Dacro Industries to a staging area at Highways 14 and 21, arriving around 4 a.m. on Thursday (Mar.14).
 
From there, the oversized loads will be moved to Lamont on Friday (Mar.15), departing at 7:30 a.m. and arriving at about 3 p.m.
 
The final trek will take place on Saturday (Mar.16), when they're expected to make it on site around 1 p.m.
 
"This is not the last of the big moves, but people will see the moves to site continuing to get progressively smaller from this point on," Noble explained, adding they will also be more intermittent.
 
While in transport, the loads will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder.
 
Full route:
 
- Exit Dacro yard, west of 93 Street, on to 51 Avenue
- East on 51 Avenue to Roper Road, continuing east to 75 Street
- South on 75 Street to 51 Avenue
- East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive
- East on Whitemud Drive to Highway 216 southbound
- East on Highway 14 to the staging area at Highways 14 and 21
- Continue east on Highway 14 to Range Road 190
- North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510
- East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834
- North on Highway 834 to Highway 15
- Highway 15 west to Lamont
- Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220
- North on Range Road 220 to site
 
The equipment will ultimately be used to process propane into polypropylene at Inter Pipeline's $3.5 Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

More Local News

Local shop owner wins first Farmers' Market award

The Cotton Candy Shoppe recently gained some recognition.

Strathcona County rolls out new corporate business plan

Strathcona County employees now have a guiding document for 2019-22.

Multiple oversized loads headed to the Industrial Heartland

Several wide loads are being hauled from Edmonton to the Fort Saskatchewan area.

Local MP against proposed Clean Fuel Standards

Gas prices could be on the rise again.

Case found on school grounds contained fentanyl and meth

Police found a suspicious package last month.

Bruderheim receives federal support for climate change

Bruderheim recently received support towards climate change adaptations in the community.

Father praises local hospital for changing son's life

According to Murray Boratynec, the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital hugely impacted his family.

Redwater man arrested after police pursuit

A police pursuit led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of a semi-automatic rifle.

Local RCMP make a high-risk arrest

Two men were recently arrested.

Sherwood Park targeted in bitcoin fraud

Police are looking for four men who are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login