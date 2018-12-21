Multiple collisions on local Highways

Details
Category: Local News
Highways weren't in good shape this afternoon (Dec.21).
 
There were multiple collisions on Highway 15, both at the Highway 37 intersection and just south of the intersection towards Edmonton.
 
The Gibbons area also had some trouble. A semi jack-knifed and slid into the ditch on Highway 28A, while another serious collision occurred on Highway 28 between Bon Accord and Morinville.
 
All of the collisions mentioned above have been cleared.
 
If you have a road report, call or text us, 780-998-1079.
 

