Multiple arrests after high speed chase through Fort Saskatchewan

A vehicle was reportedly clocked going 120 km/h over the Highway 15 bridge on Monday evening (Feb.25).

"Out of concern for public safety, our officers pursued the vehicle, which ended up in the Fort Saskatchewan area," said EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard.

With the help of the local RCMP and EPS canine unit, the vehicle eventually came to a stop and three individuals were taken into custody.

Just before midnight, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) observed an F-350 truck with a trailer attached driving at a high rate of speed and running red lights.