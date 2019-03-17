MP Dane Lloyd introduces bill to support the families of homicide victims

Sturgeon River - Parkland MP Dane Lloyd introduced McCanns’ Law in the House of Commons recently.

McCanns’ Law (Bill C-437) creates added consequences for those convicted of homicide, who refuse to provide information regarding the location of the body or remains of the victims. The bill would pose stricter results for sentencing, in parole eligibility determination and for conditional release applications.

"This law that I'm proposing is inspired by a law in Australia called 'No Body, No Parole,'" said Lloyd.

In 2010, Lyle and Marie McCann of St. Albert were murdered by Travis Vader. To this day, the bodies of Lyle and Marie have not been located and Vader has not revealed the location of their remains.

Vader was convicted of manslaughter in 2017 and received a life sentence, but will be eligible for parole in 2021.

"This isn’t about being vindictive and punishing criminals. This is about giving the tools to our justice system to help families find the remains of their loved ones," added Lloyd.

There are no current requirements for sentencing judges or parole boards in dealing with offenders who refuse to share relevant information relating to the location of the remains of homicide victims.