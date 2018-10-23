Motorcycle crash sends Sturgeon County man to hospital

A 58-year-old Sturgeon County man was taken to hospital after crashing his motorcycle at a St. Albert intersection on Monday.

St. Albert RCMP were called to the collision at Campbell Road and Boudreau Road at about 10:15 a.m.

Investigators determined that a man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Campbell Road through the intersection with Boudreau Road when the accident happened.

Police report that a 20-year-old woman driving a silver VW Jetta southbound on Campbell Road was stopped at a red light waiting to turn east onto Boudreau Road -- as the light turned green, the woman pulled into the middle of the intersection before stopping.

The man driving the Harley was heading toward the intersection when he allegedly leaned the bike over into a skid.

“The motorcyclist rolled off the motorcycle, and his body collided with the front of the silver car. The motorcycle continued without any passenger and crossed the intersection, the boulevard and collided with a southbound tractor trailer unit,” police said in a statement on Monday.

Passing motorists stopped to help injured man while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

The St. Albert woman driving the Jetta was not hurt. Neither was the 47-year-old Edmonton man behind the wheel of the tractor trailer.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Road conditions at the intersection were clear and dry at the time of the incident. Police do not suspect alcohol or other drugs were factors in the collision.



The investigation is continuing.