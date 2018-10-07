Winter weather brings dangerous conditions for motorcyclists

Details
With the colder weather coming in, motorcycles are soon going to be put away for the winter.
 
Not only is the weather getting too cold for bikers, but the road conditions are also getting more dangerous.
 
"We're encouraging motorcyclists to be mindful of road conditions and drive to the conditions," said Constable Amanda Foster. "Also, know that just because you're not going over the speed limit, you could still receive a speeding ticket for not operating your vehicle to the road conditions, which can then be unsafe. So, obviously snow, salt, all of that is a huge factor right now and safety is a priority."
 
Visibility is becoming a bigger issue as well. The sun is rising later in the day and fog is rolling in, which means it is harder for drivers to see animals on the road.
 
"Especially with a bike, hitting something like a deer or a moose could be very devastating," added Constable Foster. 

