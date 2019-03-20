Mother daughter duo sees success at Grammy Awards

Details
Category: Local News
They may not have attended the event, but Fort Sask's Kerry and Mercedes McKinlay still made their mark at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
 
The owners of Sumptuous Lollies had 200 of their goodies in gift bags at the award ceremony.
 
"We've heard through the grapevine that they were a huge success," Kerry said. "We got some media coverage and one of them listed us as the number one thing in the bag, which was kind of cool."
 
For the special occasion, the pair concocted champagne-flavoured lollies with rose petals and edible 24-karat gold inside of them.
 
"They were pretty costly but it was all worth it in the end," Kerry added. "(Mercedes) wanted to do something that was flashy and a celebration of their achievements."
 
The mother and daughter have been making homemade lollipops since April 2018, when Mercedes decided she wanted a lollipop with a flower in it but didn't know where to buy one. Using edible flowers from Thiel's Greenhouses, they started making lollipops and giving them away to friends and family. They were such a hit that they decided to try selling them.
 
Mercedes, who is a culinary arts student at NAIT, comes up with the flavours, while Kerry deals with the business side of their company. To date, they have more than 100 unique flavours, such as lemon meringue, strawberry pink peppercorn, salted lime margarita and Kerry's favourite, watermelon basil with sea salt.
 
"We try to use herbs and spices and just everything really unique because the flavour combinations are geared towards adults," she explained.
 
Since the award show, the business has grown exponentially. Their lollies are in stores across Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as in Vancouver, Toronto and even a shop in England. They also do corporate events and weddings and their products are sold in some hotel chains.
 
In Fort Saskatchewan, their lollipops can be bought at Freson Bros.
 
lolli 3Sumptuous Lollies made champagne-flavoured lollipops with rose petals and edible 24-karat gold for the Grammy Awards.

