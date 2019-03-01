Morinville woman up for national award

Details
Category: Local News
Lynne Rosychuk is getting recognition for her efforts in making the world a better, safer place.
 
President and co-founder of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF), Rosychuck is one of ten women being honoured with a L'Oréal Paris Canada 2019 Women of Worth award. The awards are given to Canadian women who show a strong passion for breaking barriers and strengthening their community.
 
"I am very humbled by it," Rosychuk said. "It's not what I'm trying to do here  get these awards  but the recognition and the exposure that we get for our foundation is huge."
 
She was selected to be an honouree for her work with the JMMF, addressing a crucial community need by showing support to those facing family violence. The foundation began after Rosychuk's daughter, Jessica, was murdered by her common-law partner in 2009.
 
"I'm accepting this for my daughter because she was an amazing individual and it's her story that's making the changes here in our community," Rosychuk added. "This is for her."
 
As an honouree, Rosychuck will receive $10,000 to support her charity. On Friday (Mar.8), she will be flown out to Toronto to attend the awards gala where one honouree, voted for by the public, will be chosen to receive an additional $10,000.
 
You can vote for Rosychuck here.
 
The JMMF is currently in the process of building a 9,000 square foot house that will serve as a shelter for people escaping domestic violence cases.

