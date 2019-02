Police are looking for a local woman.

The Morinville RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding 40-year-old Deanna Adams, also known as Deanna Mcinnes, who was reported missing on Tuesday (Feb.19).

Adams was last seen in the Sandy Beach area near Morinville on January 28. She is described as Caucasian, 5'8" tall, 130 lb with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has been in contact with Adams, contact the Morinville RCMP.