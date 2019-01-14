Morinville to stick with photo radar

Details
Category: Local News
Morinville council has voted to extend their photo radar contract.
 
The deal sees the town stick with their former contractor, Global Traffic Group Ltd., for one year, with the option of a 30-day opt-out clause.
 
"What council is really looking to do is get flexibility in how to potentially move forward," said mayor Barry Turner.
 
Photo radar has been the topic of discussion in multiple council meetings, with many councillors still weighing out the pros and cons.
 
"There's a lot of uncertainty right now," added Turner. "We have an upcoming provincial election and there has been some chatter about one party or the other willing to make some changes to automated traffic enforcement in the province."
 
According to the Town of Morinville, they've seen a drop in photo radar tickets being issued since the enforcement began in 2009. 
 
In 2016, Morinville residents started a petition to remove photo radar in the town. That petition led to a plebiscite vote, which was shot down with over half of the voters choosing to keep photo radar around.
 

