Police are asking for help in locating 13-year-old Shayleen Bigstone.

She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in Morinville on Monday (Sept. 24).

Bigstone is described as 5’5”, 128lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a black hoodie, white high top sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550 or Crime Stoppers.