Morinville RCMP searching for missing cousins

The Morinville RCMP are trying to track down two teenagers.
 
Cousins Ayasha Bruno and Michael Bruno were reportedly last seen in Alexander First Nation around 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb.12).
 
Ayasha, 16, is described as Indigenous, 5’7 and 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a medium-length tan jacket with fur around the hood, black sweat pants and was walking with a white backpack.
 
Michael, 14, is described as Indigenous 5’10, 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket with a belt, as well as black skinny jeans and shoes.
 
Police believe the two are currently in Edmonton, though they have been known to travel to St. Paul and St. Albert.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4550.

