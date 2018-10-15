Details
Category: Local News
The Morinville RCMP detachment's Police Reporting and Occurrence System (PROS) Data Centre is making extra time for crime fighting.
 
Recently launched this summer, the PROS Data Centre was the first of its kind to help keep officers on patrols instead of in the office.
 
The pilot project allows members to phone in crime reports to an on duty worker, who will type up the report instead of sending the police officer back to the detachment to file it themselves.
 
"Morinville was chosen because they have a significant call volume," said Morinville RCMP Sgt. Chris Palfy. "I think you can see an incredible benefit in a detachment of our size from having that type of administrative support."
 
Police visibility has been a priority for many local detachments. The new system will help save police members’ time for more patrolling and having a public presence.
 

More Local News

Win Ferguson principal "hits jackpot" with her new school

Lana Lastiwka has been adapting well to her new position as principal of Win Ferguson.

Morinville RCMP pilot project seeing huge success

The Morinville RCMP detachment's Police Reporting and Occurrence System (PROS) Data Centre is making extra time for crime fighting.

RCMP prepared to keep roads safe after cannabis legalization

Police are reassuring Alberta citizens that they will be taking extra precautions to ensure roads are kept safe once cannabis becomes legal.

Country artist bringing music to children

Edmonton county singer Olivia Rose is trying to use her love of music as a force for good.

Curling club hopes to attract new players with renovated building

Back in 1898, Fort Saskatchewan’s only curling rink was the frozen-over North Saskatchewan River.

Redwater gauging interest from cannabis retailers

The Town of Redwater could be adding a couple new shops after October 17.

Fort Sask not jumping the gun on annexation planning

Although it is potentially years away, the City of Fort Saskatchewan is making sure current and future residents are well-informed on the upcoming annexation.

Strathcona County: snow can take over a week to clear

Even with some warmer weather in the forecast, winter worries aren't far away.

Morinville mourns the death of former mayor

A former Morinville mayor has passed away.

Report shows wildfire smoke brought high risk air quality in August

B.C. wildfire smoke made for some historically poor air quality in the Fort Saskatchewan area this summer.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login