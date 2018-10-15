Morinville RCMP pilot project seeing huge success

The Morinville RCMP detachment's Police Reporting and Occurrence System (PROS) Data Centre is making extra time for crime fighting.

Recently launched this summer, the PROS Data Centre was the first of its kind to help keep officers on patrols instead of in the office.

The pilot project allows members to phone in crime reports to an on duty worker, who will type up the report instead of sending the police officer back to the detachment to file it themselves.

"Morinville was chosen because they have a significant call volume," said Morinville RCMP Sgt. Chris Palfy. "I think you can see an incredible benefit in a detachment of our size from having that type of administrative support."

Police visibility has been a priority for many local detachments. The new system will help save police members’ time for more patrolling and having a public presence.